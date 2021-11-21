Elementeum Trading Up 94.8% This Week (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 91.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $81,234.78 and approximately $2,253.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 94.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.00 or 0.07299296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,291.27 or 1.00088995 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00026909 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elementeum Coin Trading

