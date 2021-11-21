Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.57 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $433.61 or 0.00744492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $8.57 billion and $925.40 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00222586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,764,059 coins and its circulating supply is 19,768,678 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

