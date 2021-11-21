Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $15,320.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,431,405 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

