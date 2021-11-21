Eminer (EM) One Day Volume Tops $477,465.00

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $6.95 million and $477,465.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00222344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

