EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EMCHF remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Friday. EML Payments has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

