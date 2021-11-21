EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS EMCHF remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Friday. EML Payments has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.
EML Payments Company Profile
