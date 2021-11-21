EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 19.6% in October

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 14th total of 244,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 99,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,379. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

