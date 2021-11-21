Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.