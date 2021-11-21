Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Shares of Endesa stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

