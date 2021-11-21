Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Energo has a market capitalization of $194,139.93 and approximately $26,853.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00222562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

