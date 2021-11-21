Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0960 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $348,212.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00342627 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013218 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005532 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

