Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,979 shares of company stock worth $1,403,388. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVA stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 313,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,885. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.62. Enova International has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

