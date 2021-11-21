Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $267.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $272.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $5,902,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.