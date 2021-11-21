EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 216.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on NPO. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
