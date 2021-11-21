EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 216.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NPO. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

