EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops One Day Volume of $37,652.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. EnterCoin has a market cap of $148,424.26 and $37,652.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00223491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.