Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

