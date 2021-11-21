Enzyme Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00222708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.