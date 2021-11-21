Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Equinox Gold worth $26,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.