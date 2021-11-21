Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Equitable worth $32,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Equitable by 48.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equitable by 56.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after acquiring an additional 862,470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after acquiring an additional 166,202 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,131,318. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.76 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

