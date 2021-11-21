ESBC (ESBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78,629.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. ESBC has a market cap of $923,109.24 and $78,629.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

