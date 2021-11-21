Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $253,074.53 and $12,304.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.12 or 0.07258411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00085545 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 134.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

