Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $768,092.27

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $768,092.27 and $48,880.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00221463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00088098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

