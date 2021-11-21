Evedo (EVED) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $767,710.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00226852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00088486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

