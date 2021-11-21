EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,614.01 and approximately $171,245.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.68 or 0.00387765 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001409 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.36 or 0.01143598 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

