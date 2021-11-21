Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent (NYSE:LTHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LTHM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Livent has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 134,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

