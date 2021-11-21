Everipedia (IQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.49 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $179.54 million and $8.49 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.23 or 0.07228333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.90 or 0.99878300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,446,412 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.