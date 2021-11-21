EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00221119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

