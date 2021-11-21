Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL remained flat at $$2.44 during trading hours on Friday. 70,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,023. Evolving Systems has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.