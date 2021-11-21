EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Update

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRZF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of EVRZF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

