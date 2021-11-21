ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $577,660.65 and approximately $81.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013153 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003888 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.