EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Tops $0.0279 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 53.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $176,216.46 and $51,481.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.89 or 0.00382876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00223357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00088107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

