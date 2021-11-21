EXRNchain Price Tops $0.0000 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 1% against the dollar. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXRNchain has a market cap of $2.91 million and $1,959.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001308 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048798 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00226353 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00088345 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012081 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006314 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
EXRNchain Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “
EXRNchain Coin Trading
