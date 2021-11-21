Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,577 shares of company stock worth $5,668,184. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fabrinet by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $115.59 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.