FairGame (FAIR) Reaches Market Cap of $23.36 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. FairGame has a total market cap of $23.36 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

