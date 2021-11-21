FC Barcelona Fan Token Market Capitalization Achieves $45.70 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.87 or 0.00022411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $45.70 million and $3.01 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00222163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00088273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011624 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,675 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

