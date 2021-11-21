Fear (FEAR) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00222880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

