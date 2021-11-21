Feellike Market Cap Hits $17,322.47 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,322.47 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.41 or 0.07287127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,474.48 or 1.00105511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.