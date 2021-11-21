Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,403,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $161.48 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

