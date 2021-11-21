Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

