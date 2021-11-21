Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

FITB stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

