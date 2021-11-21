Filecoin Price Hits $53.76 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $53.76 or 0.00090750 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $6.64 billion and approximately $353.58 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.41 or 0.07254685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,125.14 or 0.99812250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 123,491,939 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

