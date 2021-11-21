Financial Contrast: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) versus Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

2.5% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and LifeVantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -29.04% -4.36% -0.37% LifeVantage 6.29% 37.97% 18.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mallinckrodt and LifeVantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and LifeVantage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.01 -$944.60 million ($7.87) -0.02 LifeVantage $220.18 million 0.44 $12.89 million $0.98 7.54

LifeVantage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt. Mallinckrodt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Mallinckrodt on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Sandy, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.