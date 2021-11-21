Financial Contrast: Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

91.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spectrum Brands and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and TNR Technical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.13 $97.80 million $4.30 24.44 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

