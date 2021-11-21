Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 232,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.75. 149,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,503. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

