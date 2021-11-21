Finminity Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Finminity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Finminity has a total market cap of $337,961.11 and $4,490.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Finminity has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.01 or 0.07209981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,099.51 or 1.00094492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Finminity Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,452,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,777 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

