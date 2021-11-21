FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,429. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 981,619 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 452,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,276,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 382,238 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rowe initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

