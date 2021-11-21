FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.82 million and $50.14 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001944 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001067 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 793,276,419 coins and its circulating supply is 366,916,645 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

