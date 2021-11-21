Firo (FIRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.56 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $95.59 million and $17.56 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.59 or 0.00012812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,594,537 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

