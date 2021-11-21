First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$17.01 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

