First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,489 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $270,000.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $71.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.