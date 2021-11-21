First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 32,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,913. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

